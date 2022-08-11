The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Update

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,600 shares, an increase of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS TGODF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,930. The company has a market cap of $36.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Green Organic Dutchman has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative net margin of 174.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

