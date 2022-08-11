The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Graystone Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GYST remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 101,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,439. Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
Graystone Company Profile
