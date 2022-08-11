The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Up 200.0% in July

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Graystone Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GYST remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 101,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,439. Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc engages in Bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in selling and hosting Bitcoin mining equipment to 3rd parties. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

