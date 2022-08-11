The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $18.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.69.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.23. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $29,518.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,945.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,860 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $29,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,173 shares in the company, valued at $954,945.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $93,877 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

