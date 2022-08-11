The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. The GEO Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.46 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

GEO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 1,121,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,082,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,525,000 after purchasing an additional 347,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,772,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,547,000 after purchasing an additional 79,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,452,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 809,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 656,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 359,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Featured Articles

