The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.55

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.55 and traded as low as $9.44. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 1,147 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEE. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 59,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,218,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $32,159,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

