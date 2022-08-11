The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $11.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 68.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.46. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,657.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $77,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 9,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $343,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,028,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,657.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,110,307 shares of company stock valued at $81,621,609 over the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after buying an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

