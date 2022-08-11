The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports.

AREN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.54. 1,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,603. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. The company has a market capitalization of $187.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.56. The Arena Group has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The Arena Group from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

