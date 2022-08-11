The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Raised by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 98,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 256,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at $249,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.68.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.