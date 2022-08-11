Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Tops $35.78 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $35.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00007839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014978 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 926,243,132 coins and its circulating supply is 904,699,601 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

