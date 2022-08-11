Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Gerald L. Morgan Sells 1,662 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 1,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $149,712.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.79. The company had a trading volume of 737,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.83. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

