TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Purchased by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.04% of TESSCO Technologies worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 29,364 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $5.44 on Thursday. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.86.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.60 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. On average, analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

