Terra Virtua Kolect Price Up 51.2% Over Last Week (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 51.2% higher against the US dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $37.67 million and $59.35 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,053.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00037750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00131519 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00064637 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

