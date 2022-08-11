Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,766 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Quanta Services makes up about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PWR traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.38. 14,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

