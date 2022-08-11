Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 63,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

