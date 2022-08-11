Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,596. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819 in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

