Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,855 shares of company stock worth $8,193,673 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valmont Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $285.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,352. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.09 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $281.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.