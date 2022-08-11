Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.76.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.31. 55,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,457. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

