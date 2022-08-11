Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.54. 178,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,792,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

