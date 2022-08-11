Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.78. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

