Terra (LUNA) Hits Market Cap of $254.03 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Terra has a market cap of $254.03 million and $44.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $1.99 or 0.00008249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terra has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007960 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015190 BTC.
- Decimal (DEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.
- Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.
- The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.
About Terra
Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,475,474 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.
