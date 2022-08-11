Terex (NYSE:TEX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.23 billion.

Terex Stock Performance

Terex stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.62. 620,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Terex will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Terex from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.75.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Terex by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,664,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,726,000 after acquiring an additional 438,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

