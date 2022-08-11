Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teradata also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teradata from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Teradata by 5,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

