Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) Trading Up 14.7%

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY – Get Rating) was up 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 2,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Tenaga Nasional Berhad from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad ( OTCMKTS:TNABY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tenaga Nasional Berhad had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko.

