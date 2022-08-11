Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Shares Up 0.4%

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.59. 2,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.31) to GBX 189 ($2.28) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.