Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $172.17 on Thursday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

