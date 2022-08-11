Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.75 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 159.09%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

