Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.73-1.79 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point cut their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SKT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 534,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $22.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 205.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. State Street Corp increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,979 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.