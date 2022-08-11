Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

SKT stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.20. 534,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.13%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,480,000 after buying an additional 700,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,979 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

