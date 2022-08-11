Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.73-$1.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:SKT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 534,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,091. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 205.13%.

Separately, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,252,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,480,000 after acquiring an additional 700,755 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 63.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 313,979 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 59,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 153,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

