Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Up 266.2% in July

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,000 shares, an increase of 266.2% from the July 15th total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Talon Metals Stock Down 12.0 %

TLOFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,659. Talon Metals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Talon Metals

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. It owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

