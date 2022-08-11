Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($2.75) -($2.50) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.40 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,299,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,985. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Stories

