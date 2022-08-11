Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.67. 2,299,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Further Reading

