Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Hits $3.67 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $125.08 million and $3.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.19 or 0.00255369 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000681 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 657,275,993 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

