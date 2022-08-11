Syntropy (NOIA) Price Hits $0.0843 on Major Exchanges

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Syntropy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $48.53 million and $210,093.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy Profile

NOIA is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,311,671 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

