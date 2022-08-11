Synthetify (SNY) Trading 0.2% Lower This Week

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $908,184.16 and approximately $72,152.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004058 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00015562 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00038342 BTC.
Synthetify Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
Synthetify Coin Trading
