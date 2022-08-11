Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Swisscom Stock Performance

Swisscom stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.69. 18,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. UBS Group downgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swisscom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

