Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.62

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and traded as high as $13.88. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 247 shares.
Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.
