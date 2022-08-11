Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 565.5% in July

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 565.5% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,032,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.50. 375,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $13.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVNLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

