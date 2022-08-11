SVB Leerink Weighs in on Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.08). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Karuna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.95) EPS.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $186.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $160.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $228.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $258.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.74. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $262.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,536,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $381,586,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,850 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

