SVB Leerink Raises Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $12.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $421.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Ende acquired 15,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at $248,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Articles

