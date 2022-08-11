SVB Leerink Comments on MannKind Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for MannKind’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. MannKind has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MannKind by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

