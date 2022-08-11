SVB Leerink Comments on Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($5.74) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.43). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.75) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($7.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 134.21%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,113,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $634,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

