Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.45

Shares of Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.45 ($0.59) and traded as low as GBX 47.25 ($0.57). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 42,079 shares trading hands.

Surface Transforms Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.70 million and a PE ratio of -23.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surface Transforms

In other Surface Transforms news, insider Ian Cleminson bought 102,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £50,005.97 ($60,422.87).

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

