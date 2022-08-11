Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.07-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52-1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,004. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.38.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,077,000 after purchasing an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading

