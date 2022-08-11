Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,764 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 512.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 743.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 120.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 130.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 45.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Shares of RUN opened at $37.27 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70.

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $32,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,728.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,973 shares of company stock worth $12,844,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

