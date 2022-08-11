Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $2,597,250.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $1,899,750.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $2.95 on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,266,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,696,499. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 2.29. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2,219.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,391,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,588 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,590,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 135.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunrun by 77.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,639,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

