SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 14,000 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SunPower Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 139,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after buying an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $10,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.