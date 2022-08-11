SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 14,000 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $125,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SunPower Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 139,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after buying an additional 94,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SunPower by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth $10,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.