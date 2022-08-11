SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 310.2% from the July 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.04 on Wednesday. 9,110,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,820,192. SunHydrogen has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

About SunHydrogen

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.