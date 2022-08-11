Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SU. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.95.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$39.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.68. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.21 by C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.49 billion. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 7.5200006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02. In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$960,840. Also, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.11 per share, with a total value of C$703,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 48,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,896,131.02.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

