Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €43.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €43.70 ($44.59) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of ETR SAX traded up €1.24 ($1.27) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €42.66 ($43.53). The company had a trading volume of 47,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €39.10 ($39.90) and a 12 month high of €76.05 ($77.60).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

